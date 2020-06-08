Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

This June 7, 2020 photo provided by the Johnson County jail in Iowa City, Iowa, shows Mazin Mohamedali. Mohamedali, a leader of protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City, was charged with unlawful assembly for his role in a June 3, 2020 protest in which activists shut down roadways before facing tear gas. He was ordered jailed Monday June 8, on a probation violation. (Johnson County jail via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A leader of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City has been ordered jailed on a probation violation after police charged him with unlawful assembly.

Police arrested 20-year-old Mazin Mohamedali on Sunday evening on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct for his role in a June 3 protest near Interstate 80 that ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd.

Mohamedali has been an outspoken member of a group calling itself the Iowa Freedom Riders. He has delivered speeches ad led chants during several days of marches and gatherings throughout the city.

