Iowa City Police announce arrest in April homicide

Iowa News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa City say they’ve made an arrest in the April shooting death of a man.

Police say in a news release that 22-year-old Durojaiye Antonio Rosa was arrested Monday in the April 20 death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.

Rosa has been charged with first-degree murder in Winters’ shooting death.

Police say officers called to the scene of the shooting found Winters inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at the scene from his injuries.

Police continue to search for a 44-year-old man they say is a person of interest in the case. 

