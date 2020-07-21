Iowa city of Indianola to remove Native American head from city logo

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Leaders in the south-central Iowa city of Indianola have approved a measure to remove Native American imagery from its city logo, including from police cars, badges and patches.

Television station KCCI reports that the Indianola City Council voted unanimously Monday to remove the depiction of a Native American chief in a full-feathered headdress.

Council members say the logo will be removed immediately, but creating a new logo will take time and cost about $27,000.

The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

