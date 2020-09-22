Iowa City man shoots woman before turning gun on himself

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (AP) — Police say that an Iowa City man shot a woman living with him before turning the gun on himself.

Iowa City police said Tuesday that their investigation showed that no other people were in the home that Floyd Lowell Rush, 49, and Latoya Patrice Smith, 45, shared when they died Sept. 15.

Police also said both died from injuries from a single handgun found at the scene. Police said the deaths occurred Sept. 15.

Emergency responders were called to the home by concerned family members who saw through a window that Smith was lying on the bathroom floor.