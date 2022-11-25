BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns.

Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say.

Janey Loper, left, and Eugene White (photos from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Arrest affidavits allege Loper and White did not seek immediate medical attention for a child who suffered third-degree chemical burns on the buttocks. The child complained of pain while in a vehicle with the co-defendants, affidavits allege.

Loper and White took more than 24 hours to seek medical treatment for the severe burns. The victim was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals, where the child had to undergo skin grafts, according to allegations in the affidavits.

Loper and White said the burn occurred Oct. 14 or Oct. 15, but were not sure of the date. The child was not taken to the hospital until Oct. 16, affidavits allege.

In Iowa City while receiving treatment, the victim underwent a drug test that showed positive for methamphetamine. White also took a drug test that indicated he was positive for methamphetamine, according to allegations in arrest affidavits.

Loper and White are being held in Scott County Jail, and are set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 2 in Scott County Court.