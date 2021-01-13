Iowa chief justice: In-person trials will resume in February

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says the coronavirus pandemic forced the court system to enact two shutdowns of jury trials and institute remote hearings, but she is determined to resume in-person trials in February.

Giving the annual Condition of the Judiciary speech to the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday, Christensen said judiciary officials worked to balance the need to keep people safe with a commitment to conduct court business.

Christensen spoke on a day that Iowa reported 10 additional deaths, raising the state total to 4,232. Virus spread is increasing again.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has climbed 39% since Dec. 29.