DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Cattleman’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council are searching for the best burger in Iowa of 2023.

Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing and Communications for IBIC, said that while burgers are often considered to be standard fare, contest winners are restaurants that go above and beyond to serve the best burgers.

“Finding these great burgers depends on Iowans choosing their favorite, and nominating them,” Peterson said.

According to Peterson, the contest recognizes the importance that restaurants play in the beef industry. The contest also draws attention to the restaurants and communities that serve beef products.

This is the 14th year the two organizations have teamed up to work on the contest.

To be nominated a burger must be made of 100% beef patty. The patty must also be served on a bun or bread product. Photos of the burgers posted on Twitter should include the hashtag #IABestBurger. Nominations continue until March 13 at 5 p.m. and can be made on the IBIC Website. The more nominations a burger receives the more likely it will make it to the top 10 list.

On March 20, the top 10 burgers will be announced and the Best Burger of 2023 will be announced on May 1, the first day of May Beef Month in Iowa. The top 10 burgers will be judged by a panel of judges through a secret taste test.