DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after deputies allege he gave false information to get casino winnings and avoid paying some to the State of Iowa.

Anthony Kueter faces felony charges of forgery, two charges of gambling – avoid setup, and second-degree fraudulent practices, court records show.

Anthony Kueter (photo: Scott County Jail)

False identification at the casino

On Dec. 6, 2022, shortly after 1:30 a.m., a Scott County Deputy initiated a vehicle stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Kueter was in the car. He had two paper Iowa identification cards and one paper Illinois identification card in the name of Jake Evans, deputies allege. He also had a Rhythm City Casino player’s card in that name.

The cards were seized, and Kueter was identified by both name and Social Security number. affidavits say.

On Dec. 10, 2022, about 12:45 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) field office in Davenport and shared information related to the arrest.

An investigation into Kueter’s activities at the Rhythm City Casino revealed that he hit a taxable jackpot on Dec. 4, 2022, and another on Dec. 5, 2022. The jackpots were processed using fraudulent identification in the name of Jake Evans, and Kueter used a fraudulent Social Security number to circumvent the State of Iowa’s offset program, deputies allege.

Kueter’s activities were recorded and preserved by the Rhythm City Casino’s digital surveillance system, affidavits say.

On Dec. 4, he won about $1,366.08. He gave his name as Jake Evans and “falsely identified/documented his social security number” on a slot department request form.

He was unable to produce valid identification as a means to claim the taxable jackpot, so the $1,366.08 in taxable winnings were held by the Rhythm City Casino’s cashier’s cage as a “No ID” jackpot, according to affidavits. Kueter was provided a receipt and asked to return with valid identification to confirm his identity.

About 12:06 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Kueter left the casino and eventually returned about 8:27 p.m., affidavits say.

About 9:17 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, he went to the cashier’s cage and presented a receipt to claim his jackpot along with a fraudulent paper identification card from the State of Iowa in the name of Jake Evans, deputies allege. The staff processed his $1,366.08 in taxable winnings in the falsely identified/documented name of Jake Evans, along with the false Social Security number.

Affidavits say Kueter was paid about $1,297.78 after state taxes were collected. He elected not to have federal taxes collected.

According to affidavits, about 10:05 p.m, Kueter sat down at a slot machine, which eventually earned enough credits to qualify as a taxable jackpot. He won about $1,250. Kueter again provided false identification, and the staff processed his $1,250 in taxable winnings.

About 10:34 p.m., staff members at the Rhythm City Casino asked Kueter to finalize a W-9 or “Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification.” Kueter signed the W-9 as Jake Evans. He was paid about $1,297.78 after state taxes were collected. He elected not to have federal taxes collected.

Although Kueter owed about $39,131 through the State of Iowa’s offset program; no results were returned on the Social Security number he provided, so no money was collected by the casino to be applied toward his offset, affidavits show.

Kueter, who is being held on a total $21,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 28 in Scott County Court.

What is the Iowa Offset Program?

The Iowa Offset Program is a way the State of Iowa collects money owed to the state. It’s a procedure to collect against any claim owed to a person by a state agency, and then apply the money owed to the person against the debt that person owes to the State of Iowa.