Iowa casino fined by state for underage gambling violation

ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) — For the second time in a year, Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino was fined for an underage gambling violation.

According to documents obtained by Local 5 from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the casino was fined $20,000 earlier this month after a 19-year-old was on the gaming floor unchallenged “for over an hour, gambled, and consumed alcohol,” according to a document from the commission.

This isn’t the first incident at Prairie Meadows where an underage individual has been on the gaming floor for a long period of time. In July 2018, a 20-year-old female “entered the gaming floor unchallenged, was on the gaming floor for over three hours, gambled and consumed alcohol,” according to the documents.

The commission fined the casino $20,000 for that violation as well.