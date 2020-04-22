Long-term care facilities workers in Tama County offered tests after surge of COVID-19 cases

by: SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health is offering coronavirus testing for all employees of long-term care facilities in Tama County because of a rising number of cases in the region.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday following a surge of cases at the National Beef plant in Tama, where 177 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The eastern Iowa plant resumed production Monday after being closed for two weeks due to the virus spread among its workers.

Reynolds has frequently noted that a large percentage of those who have died from the virus live in long-term care facilities.

Also Wednesday, officials said there were 107 new positive coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the total to 90 people.

