Iowa care center under investigation; top official put on leave

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) – The superintendent of Iowa’s care center for people with intellectual disabilities has been placed on paid leave amid a federal investigation into the facility.
The director of Iowa’s Human Services Department told Glenwood Resource Center workers Monday about the action taken against Jerry Rea.
The Des Moines Register reported that Rea was placed on leave “in light of” a federal investigation.
Associated Press efforts to reach Rea on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The newspaper reported earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating whether the state was providing adequate medical care and employing “needless and harmful restraint practices.”
