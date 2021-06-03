Iowa campuses returning back to normal operations this fall

(KCAU) — Barring any unforeseen changes, Iowa’s three state universities will resume regular operations when the fall semester begins.

During a Board of Regents meeting Thursday, July 1 was identified as when all faculty and staff will return to campuses in Cedar Falls, Ames, and Iowa City.

In-person studies will resume to pre-pandemic levels with no social distancing or requirements for face coverings, including at full football stadiums.

Students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa will not be required to be vaccinated in order to return, but members of campus communities are being encouraged to receive a vaccination before the semester begins.