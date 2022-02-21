IOWA — Henry B. Tippie, an American business legend whose path to Wall Street started in Belle Plaine passed away on Sunday at the age of 95.

Tippie graduated from the University of Iowa after serving in the military at the end of World War II. He would go to lead Rollins, Inc. and turn it into a $2 billion company.

He was an early adapter of the ‘leveraged buyout’ business tactic, using it to take control of Orkin in the 1960s.

In his later life, he turned to philanthropy, helping re-build the University of Iowa’s business school that is now named in his honor.

On Monday, Dan Collins – the head of the Tippie Business School, joined Dan Winters to discuss Tippie’s legacy across the state of Iowa and the business world.