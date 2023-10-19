WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — In an era of digital everything, smartphones, computers, and smart TVs, there is still a West Des Moines business dealing in old-school communication. The Quill and Nib in Valley Junction sells pens, and paper, some know that as a stationery store.

Rob Beers owns the business, which he opened in a kiosk in Valley West Mall in 2006.

Since then, his sales of pens and paper have grown to a full-sized store in Valley Junction.

“A lot of people just like to write more, much of them I think getting back to writing, over computers now,” said Beers. “When you’re writing, it slows your hand down, slows your thought process.”

Beers makes many of the pens he sells using a wood lathe. He turns pre-inlaid pieces to fit other components of the pen. His pens range for sale from $68 all the way to $500.

Beers helps people who are looking for just that right pen.

“As far as buying a pen, find something that feels good and your hand, fits your budget, and meets your needs as far as how it looks,” said Beers.

Customers come to his store from all over, and he often ships his pen creations around the world.

You can visit Quill and Nib at 130 5th Street in West Des Moines’ Valley Junction neighborhood.