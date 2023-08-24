CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WHO) — A small business in Cedar Falls partnered with the Red Cross to collect donations for Maui following the devastating fire.

Bobby Quang is the owner of Bobby Q’s Hawaiian Grill. He was born in Des Moines, but spent some time in Hawaii before returning and opening his business in Iowa in 2021.

After seeing the devastation caused by the August 8 fire, Quang was inspired to help.

He said, “I used to be homeless, you know, and that’s one of the things where… kept me alive when I was living in Hawaii off the streets. Giving something to someone, even though I needed it more, it’s what kept me alive because the feeling of helping someone is worth more than materialistic thing.”

It will take years for Hawaii to recover from the deadliest United States fire in more than a century. Investigators say that the number of unaccounted people is 1100 and the death toll is 115.

Bobby Q’s Hawaiian Grill so far collected just over $1,400, and the goal is $2,500. If you’d like to donate you can do so here.