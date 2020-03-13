Iowa budget panel slightly reduces 2021 revenue estimate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State budget experts have reduced the estimated revenue for the state by $12.3 million from their December calculation.

That means lawmakers must make a slight adjustment to their plans for the 2021 fiscal year starting in July. With an ending balance of more than $400 million, the adjustment won’t be significant.

The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference now estimates revenue at $8.24 billion, or $146 million more than the current year.

Iowa’s budget director David Roederer says the coronavirus isn’t likely to affect 2020 fiscal year and the revenue impact on the fiscal year starting in July is difficult to predict.