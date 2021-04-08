Iowa broadband bill heads to Gov. Reynolds’ desk

(KCAU) — A bill that aims to expand broadband access in our state is on its way to Governor Reynolds’ desk.

The bill would provide matching grants for private companies to expand broadband access into areas that have little or no broadband coverage



Legislators just set up the framework but not the funding for the project.

Reynolds has called on the legislature to fund $150 million toward broadband grants over the next three years, with the goal of all Iowans having improved internet access by 2025.

“One-third of our counties are broadband deserts, second lowest broadband speed in the country and one of the five Iowans lack the bandwidth required for video chats,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker.

Although it passed unanimously, Democrats tried and failed to pass an amendment to require providers to offer more affordable internet options to Iowans.