ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — Down syndrome affects roughly one in every 700 babies born in the United States, including a 10-year-old boy from Ankeny.

Bonnie Scott and her son Aiden are inseparable. “He’s the glue that keeps our family together. He’s the best thing I didn’t think I needed,” explained Bonnie.

Bonnie and her son sew; making bibs, bows, and bowties for babies and kids. They are statement pieces to help them stand out for all the right reasons.

“I put him in a bow tie every day to go to school because I want to change the way they see Down syndrome,” Bonnie explains. The stigma of the disorder weighed heavy on the Scott family when they learned their son would be born with Down syndrome.

“This might sound crazy to some people but I had to mourn the child that I thought I was going to have and embrace the child that I was having.”

Babies with Down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome, 21 of them, which can affect the heart, developmental and intellectual abilities. Scott quit her full-time career to stay at home to care for her son. She began making accessories as a creative outlet and started a small online business called, Bonnie’s Angels.

“It just took off,” Scott says. “It just started to grow by word of mouth.”

While the business is a way to keep the mother of three busy but it also serves as a way to bond with her son and helps set him up for success.

“It’s not even about the money. I tell Aiden that one day he’s going to sell these bowties and they are going to be his line. Now that he’s older, he likes to pick the fabric.”

All month long the duo are making blue and yellow accessories for Down syndrome Awareness. You can find more products Bonnie’s Angels offers, here.

Gigi’s Playhouse in Windsor Heights, a non-profit organization offering support for those with Down syndrome and their families, is hosting a family fun evening for children of all abilities at 5:30 pm Monday.