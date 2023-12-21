DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — It was a secret that only the most experienced and educated bourbon lovers knew about — and as it turned out there were quite a few of them lined up outside Central City Liquors Tuesday morning.

The line formed outside the 2nd Avenue business more than an hour before opening Tuesday morning for a chance to purchase a bottle of Blanton’s Gold Label bourbon. WHO 13’s Courtney Greene got the scoop on the special spirit — check out her video below.

Central City Liquors obtained the only barrel of Blanton’s Gold Label coming to Iowa this year. Loyal customers who receive their newsletter were invited to this special event. One bottle was sold per customer. Online, it retails for more than $200 a bottle, but they ran a special, discounting the price if customers made additional purchases.

The business typically gets two or three bottles a year and was thrilled to be able to offer a full barrel.