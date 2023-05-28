CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 51-year-old Cedar Rapids boater was injured Saturday after his craft collided with a bridge piling, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

About 1 p.m., Jeffrey Mattison collided with a bridge piling – support for the bridge – while boating on the Cedar River upstream from Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids in Linn County. Mattison was non-responsive and immediately transported to the University of Iowa Hospital by helicopter, the release says.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. The Linn County Sheriff, Linn County Conservation Board, and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted with the response