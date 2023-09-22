DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Board of Regents is requesting a $14.8 million increase in general education funds for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to documents from the regents, they’re asking for a 3 percent increase in general university funds for the 3 public universities.

With that being added to the fiscal year 2024 budget, it would total to more than $506 million.

Iowa and Iowa State would each get $4.5 million, while UNI would receive $5.8 million.

The Iowa legislature did not raise the funding for the Board of Regents after they asked lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general appropriations for fiscal year 2024.