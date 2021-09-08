Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, coming a week after it was approved by a state council over dozens of objections.

The Gazette reports that the regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities.

Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business.