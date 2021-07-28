Iowa Board of Regents approve increase in tuition at universities

(KCAU) — Students at Iowa’s three state universities will be paying more for tuition this year.

The Board of Regents approved approved an increase in tuition at a meeting Wednesday, allowing Iowa and Iowa State to raise the rate by nearly $300, or 3.5%. Northern Iowa State students will see a boost of $115, or 1.5%.

Due to the pandemic, tuition was frozen last year, but lawmakers cut state funding this year.

Including tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses, undergraduate students from Iowa will pay more than $21,000 this year.