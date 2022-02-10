SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO)– A private company could lose the right to build a carbon pipeline through land the company doesn’t own, under a bill proposed at the Iowa Statehouse.

Summit Carbon Solutions, based in Ames, has proposed a carbon dioxide pipeline connecting Iowa’s ethanol plants. The gas would then be piped to a storage facility in South Dakota. Two other private companies are also considering a pipeline through the state.

The company maintains that the pipeline would make ethanol plants more environmental-friendly. Carbon sequestration pipelines don’t exist in Iowa but do in several other states.

Former Governor Terry Branstad is working on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions.

Summit has requested the right to use eminent domain if needed to secure the land required to build the pipeline.

The Iowa Utilities Board has not yet ruled on the request. Meanwhile, State Senator Jeff Taylor, a Republican from Sioux Center, has introduced a bill blocking the use of eminent domain by private companies, which could impact the pipeline project.

Read the bill here.

Landowners are connecting with each other to try to stop the plan.

“It’s becoming a topic of conversation. I don’t know if I could find – I haven’t talked to one landowner that’s in favor of this. Not one,” said farmer Deb Main, who said that she owns land in the proposed path of Summit Carbon Solution’s pipeline.

Other farmers have also spoken out against pipeline projects and don’t want the Iowa Utilities Board to allow private companies to force them through their property.

Summit Carbon Solutions claims that it has already reached easement agreements with hundreds of farmers. The company released a statement from Bruce Rastetter, its CEO:

“Farmers and landowners in Iowa understand that ethanol production consumes over 50% of our corn crop every year, which is a big reason why we’ve had early success signing hundreds of pipeline easements with farmers who have a vested interest in our success.”

Additional reporting from KCAU-TV.