DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A bill introduced in the Iowa House that would have required live camera feeds in Iowa public school classrooms won’t advance at the Capitol this year.

The bill, House File 2177, would have required a camera with a live feed in every classroom except for special education and physical education classes.

The bill was introduced by Republican State Representative Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt.

The cost of installing and maintaining the cameras would have been paid by the school districts with no additional state funding. School employees who didn’t follow adhere to the policy would face fines.

The bill was met with opposition immediately upon being introduced. Educators were quick to point out the obvious safety and privacy concerns that the camera system would bring. It was scheduled to be brought up in a subcommittee hearing on Wednesday but that meeting was canceled and won’t be rescheduled.