IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa Bicycle Coalition is taking on the full Grassley tour.

In honor of Support Your Local Bike Shop Week, the coalition is set to visit nearly 99 stores all across Iowa — much like Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) visits all 99 Iowa counties each year.

The non-profit’s goal is to highlight the impact of local bike shops on the community. You can follow along with the journey on social media with #IowaBikeShopTour.

Monday, they made their first stops in Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty.

“Small businesses like your local bike shop grow our economy and workforce by promoting tourism and quality of life,” said in a statement Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Luke Hoffman.

Hoffman’s vision for the Iowa Bicycle Coalition is that Iowa becomes known as the most bicycle-friendly state in the country for people of all backgrounds or abilities.

He hopes to achieve this by fighting for statewide policies to develop connected communities and safer more accessible roads and trails for avid bikers and commuters.