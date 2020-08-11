Iowa bicyclist fatally hit by car

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman killed after the bicycle she was riding was hit by a car in Waterloo earlier this week.
The Courier reports that 18-year-old Nicole Kulaszewski, of Waterloo, died Sunday at an Iowa City hospital, hours after the crash.
Investigators say Kulaszewski was heading home on the bike from a friend’s house around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say she was traveling against traffic in the eastbound lanes of Broadway Street when a car driven by a 26-year-old Waterloo woman hit her.
The driver pulled over and called 911. She told police she didn’t see Kulaszewski before she hit her.
