Iowa bicyclist dies after being hit by truck on highway

bicyclist, bike, bicycle, police lights -- Photo Pixabay

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) – A Newton bicyclist died early Monday after being hit by a truck in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near Kellogg.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. He was later identified as 43-year-old Jermey Ray Williams.

The truck driving stayed at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

