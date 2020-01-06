Iowa bicyclist dies after being hit by truck on highway

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) – A Newton bicyclist died early Monday after being hit by a truck in Jasper County.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near Kellogg.
The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. He was later identified as 43-year-old Jermey Ray Williams.
The truck driving stayed at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities.
Latest Stories
- Packers “not talking about” 2015 NFC Championship game, instead looking forward to divisional round against Seahawks
- Christmas light display donates $17,400 to local nonprofit
- Georgia’s newest senator sworn in
- California Exodus: More people moving out of state than in for first time since 2010
- Judge OKs $3.1M lawyer fees in Branstad discrimination case