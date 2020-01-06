Iowa bicyclist dies after being hit by truck on highway

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) – A Newton bicyclist died early Monday after being hit by a truck in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near Kellogg.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. He was later identified as 43-year-old Jermey Ray Williams.

The truck driving stayed at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities.

