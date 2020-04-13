Closings
Iowa beef plant suspends operations after workers get virus

by: KCAU Staff

TAMA, Iowa (AP) – A beef processing plant in one of Iowa’s coronavirus hot spots has suspended production after several workers have become infected.

National Beef announced that its Iowa Premium plant in Tama will be idled until April 20.

The company said numerous employees had contracted COVID-19 and that others were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

It’s at least the second meat processing plant in Iowa to suspend operations after workers have become infected. Tyson Foods last week idled its Columbus Junction pork plant.

Tama County has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Iowa, with 86 confirmed cases and two deaths.

