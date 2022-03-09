DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Playing for Winterset came with an added meaning Tuesday in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Their matchup against Marion began with a moment of silence for the Madison County community that lost so much.

“We had to overcome some adversity of course with everything this weekend. We put it behind us and kept them in our thoughts and we got it done,” said Brayden Dinkla a guard on the Winterset Huskies basketball team.

Just days removed from Saturday’s deadly E-4 tornado, the Huskies provided more than a basketball game for fans like Kris McDonald, whose son Charlie was on the court. “Kind of a refreshing thing to just be here today and not have to think about that and just see the support from the Marion kids,” said McDonald.

The Husky pride was extended to Winterset’s opponents the Marion Wolves who set up a large donation drive of supplies and necessities for the Madison County community devasted by the tornado. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” said Marion ISD Superintendent Janelle Brouwer. She added, “We had a snow day yesterday and the office was very busy with people dropping off donations throughout the day.”

While Coach Josh Henry drew up his best game plan for victory it wasn’t hard to see the bigger picture when looking across at the competition. Henry said, “Iowa nice isn’t that a saying? It is coming true. Unfortunately it has to come out of a tragedy when that happens sometimes but it’s awesome to see.”

The old saying may be that it’s better to give than to receive but the Marion community isn’t far removed from being on the other side after the Derecho in 2020 ripped through Linn County causing devastation. Brouwer said, “Many people commented on the impact they had in the last suffering loss and it was an opportunity for them to give back.”

It’s why Marion High School freshman Jackson Anderson pitched in. “With how much help we got we almost have to pay it forward because we don’t want anybody in Iowa to suffer like how we did. If we can help out like they helped us then we want to do that.”

As the final buzzer sounded the Huskies gave their community a win. Dinkla said, “Feels amazing. Love playing the game. We have a bunch of winners in that locker room.”

An assist from a community that shares their pain. “It’s been awesome seeing people on their side showing support and doing donations but also being competitive on the court,” said Winterset resident Jon Parker.

Both schools offering hope for better days to come. “The devastation that we went through, we are just hoping to keep this going and be a bright light for our community,” said Henry.

A local U-Haul business in Marion offered to transport the large amount of donations from the Marion school district to the Winterset School district on Friday.