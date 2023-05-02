FORT DODGE, IOWA — A former missionary who was arrested on the grounds of a Fort Dodge Baptist church and school last year has been convicted of the sexual abuse of a child.

Jordan Webb, 30, was convicted on Friday in a Webster County courtroom on all three charges against him: Sex Abuse – 2nd Degree, Incest and Child Endangerment – Substantial Risk. He faces more than 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 5th.

Webb was arrested on April 25th, 2022 at an address belonging to Harvest Baptist Bible College in Fort Dodge. Webb and his wife had recently returned from a mission trip supported by the church. They were both graduates of the school as well.

According to the Fort Dodge Messenger, authorities were alerted last April after both Jordan Webb and a minor child tested positive for gonorrhea – a sexual transmitted disease.