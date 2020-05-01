Iowa Bankers Association raises money for Food Bank of Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) announced on Thursday that with the help of its member banks and industry partners it has raised $40,000 for Food Bank of Iowa.

The money raised will provide nearly 160,000 meals to help feed the increasing number of Iowa children, families, and seniors who are struggling with food security as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IBA launched their food drive in April. In addition to the many individual contributions, SHAZAM, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, and the IBA provided significant contributions.

IBA President and CEO, John Sorensen said in times of crisis, Iowa bankers know how important it is to come together to support their communities.

“From putting in long hours to help small businesses secure Paycheck Protection Program loans to purchasing local restaurant gift cards for their bank employees – they have been giving back to their communities in a number of ways,” Sorensen said. “This food bank initiative was just one more way we could come together, collectively as an industry to help Iowans facing financial hardships.”

In 2019, Food Bank for Iowa distributed about 1.5 million pounds of food each month to more than 652 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, and other partner agencies across their service area.

According to Michelle Book, the president and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa, it’s working to fill orders for their partners more than twice their normal size, along with creating new mobile distributions to meet the need in various communities.

“The need for food assistance continues to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Book said. “As this crisis continues, we have to remain flexible at Food Bank of Iowa, and the generosity of the Iowa Bankers Association and its partners will give us the support required to meet the challenging needs across our service area.”

