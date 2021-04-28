Iowa awarded $77 million from FEMA for COVID-19 response

KANSAS CITY (KCAU) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the state of Iowa more than $77 million to the State of Iowa for eligible work in the COVID-19 response.

According to a release, the funding will assist the state in its purchases of medical supplies and equipment to assist various entities such as hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and community-based testing sites within the state.

Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) received goods and services for COVID-19 testing and testing support, such as COVID-19 Ag test kits, nasal swabs, gloves, and gowns.. Included in this award is the community-based testing site leases in Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, and Waterloo and the associated costs.

The reimbursements can play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

FEMA will not match assistance provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or other federal agencies. This includes necessary emergency protective measures for activities taken in response to the COVID-19 incident. FEMA assistance will be provided at the 100 percent Federal cost share.