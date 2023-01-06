MOUNT AYR, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa authorities are on the lookout for a missing 3-year-old.

The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory Friday morning for 3-year-old Fallon Wells.

Fallon Wells

Fallon was reported missing on December 30, 2022. She was last known to have been with Michelle Grady, 54 and Monty Parkhurst, 58. They may be traveling in a silver 1997 Oldsmobile with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

Fallon is 36 inches all and weighs 30 pounds, authorities said, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Grady is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Parkhurst is is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown and gray hair.

Michelle Grady and Monty Parkhurst Courtesy Iowa Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fallon Wells, Michelle Grady, or Monty Parkhurst is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641-464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.