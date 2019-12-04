Live Now
Iowa authorities say 75-year-old man killed by skid loader

WHEATLAND, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified an eastern Iowa man killed in a skid loader accident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said 75-year-old Owen H. Boedeker, of Wheatland, died in the accident Monday morning at a business in the small community.

Wheatland emergency responders were called to the business and found a boom attached to the skid loader had hit and killed Boedeker.

Wheatland is about 25 miles northwest of Davenport.

