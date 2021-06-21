Iowa authorities investigating ‘violent’ homicide in Tama County

TRAER, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Authorities have determined the cause of death for a man found dead at his home in rural Tama County.

An autopsy determined Traer resident Ryan Cooper died from a gunshot wound. He was found dead at his home at 1846 K Avenue early Friday morning. Tama County deputies found his body after an occupant of the home called 911 at 4:35 a.m. that morning.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has ruled Cooper’s death a homicide.

“The facts and circumstances indicate Cooper’s death appears to be a violent death,” Richard Rahn, a special agent with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said on Friday.

There is not an ongoing threat to the community, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Tama County Attorney’s Office continue to investigate Cooper’s death.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641-484-3760.