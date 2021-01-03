Iowa authorities investigate 84-year-old man’s death

VINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 84-year-old man in a small eastern Iowa town.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said James Howard Bright was found dead Saturday morning inside his home in Vinton, Iowa, after the sheriff’s department was called to check on him.

Vinton is a town of about 5,000 people that is located about 30 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids.

Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances of Bright’s death, but they said it is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa State Patrol.

No arrests have been announced.