DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is alerting residents know about a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as an Iowa Auditor of State Office representative (AOS).

According to a release, a concerned citizen notified the AOS on November 30 that they received a call from someone asking about their mortgage and allegedly knew the citizen’s personal information.

“The Auditor of State Office will never call you to inquire about your mortgage or personal finances,” said Sand.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has some ways to identify and avoid phone scams:

Scammers might pretend to be from a well-known organization or agency like the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or Medicare. These agencies will never call you to request financial information.

Scammers often claim you’ve won a prize. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers may pressure you to act immediately or pay in a specific way.

Never give your personal or financial information to a random caller.

Talk to someone you trust before acting on a caller’s request for money or information.

Sand is urging Iowans that receive these scam calls to contact the Iowa Attorney General, Consumer Division at 515-281-5926.