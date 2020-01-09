Iowa auditor slams state Medicaid program for “flawed” data

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is criticizing the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Sand says data it provided for an audit of the agency’s Medicaid Home Health Services program was so flawed he couldn’t even test it.

Home Health Services provides skilled nursing care, physical therapy and other services for Medicaid recipients in their homes.

Sand says Thursday that it took eight months to get information on the number of patients served, services received and fees paid but the data was flawed, and he couldn’t determine whether money was properly spent or recipients adequately served.

DHS spokesman Matt Highland says the agency responded to Sand’s requests and relies on independent audits to ensure it’s operating properly.

