DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker, Endo.

The company agreed to pay 36 states and territories, including, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota $450 million over 10 years.

The agreement bans the company from marketing its opioid products and requires the company to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive.

In a release, it’s alleged that Endo falsely promoted Opana ER’s so-called abuse-deterrent formulation which didn’t deter abuse and led to the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis.

“We continue to hold opioid makers accountable for their deceptive marketing,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “This settlement, combined with the money from other settlements we’ve secured, will help to fund prevention and treatment efforts.”

Marketing of Endo’s opioids has been banned forever and the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday night in New York.