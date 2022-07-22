DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has called on lawmakers to pass bills that could prevent fentanyl-related deaths.

According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General, 258 Iowans died of opioid overdoses in 2021, which was stated to be a 21% increase from 2020, and 83% of the overdoses involved fentanyl or other synthetic narcotics.

“We know that many overdose deaths are accidental, often because people are unaware, they’ve ingested a dose of fentanyl,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, “We have tools available that could reduce these deaths, but we must first change Iowa’s laws […] The stories are tragic, Iowans are being poisoned.”

Miller is proposing the legalization of fentanyl test strips which can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, power, or injectables. The release cited Iowa Code 123.414, which considers the trips to be drug paraphernalia making them illegal.

“The test strips are inexpensive and easy to use, and most importantly, they can save lives,” said Miller, “In public health, we know that harm reduction works.”

The release stated that Iowa Law enforcement agencies have been detecting fentanyl in other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. It was stated that the Iowa Department of Public Safety and others have seized substantial amounts of pills that contain fentanyl. The release indicated that it’s impossible to tell whether the m30s, also known as counterfeit pills, contain fentanyl or not without testing them because they resemble prescription opioids and other medications.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office faced 10 overdose cases, three of which were fatal, according to the release. The three individuals had been exposed to fentanyl.

“We, at Story County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Iowa Drug Task Force, strongly support the efforts of what you are doing,” said Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald, “This will save lives.”

The release cited the American Medical Association (AMA) and indicated that AMA and other medical agencies have shown support for legalizing test strips and increasing access to naloxone. States such as Wisconsin and Georgia have already decriminalized the strips.

Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, can reverse overdoses and prevent death. The release cited the Iowa Department of Public Health, stating that the use of naloxone has increased in Iowa. It was stated that emergency medical services administered 3,105 doses of naloxone in the 2021 fiscal year which is an increase of 50% from 2018.

In the state of Iowa, it is legal for pharmacists to dispense naloxone without a prescription and kits can be obtained at local community-based pharmacies or Iowa’s Tele-Naloxone program.

The release stated that Iowans may be swayed by the stigma of obtaining naloxone, which could have contributed to the low demand for the kits. A total of 3,000 kits have been distributed since July 2020. While other states allow secondary distribution of naloxone, Iowa laws prohibit such distribution in local communities.

According to the release, Miller indicated he supports bills allowing nonprofits, businesses, or other organizations to apply to the state and receive naloxone for distribution to the public without collecting identifying information for Iowa’s prescription drug monitoring program.

The release also stated that Miller will propose the ideas to lawmakers, showing them how they can use money from settlements from major opioid manufacturers and distributors.