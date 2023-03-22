NEWTON, Iowa – A man wanted on an attempted murder warrant for allegedly stabbing a woman in Newton has been taken into custody in Florida.

The Newton Police Department said 38-year-old Tyrece Lewis was arrested Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple tips from citizens in Iowa and Florida helped lead to his arrest, police said.

Lewis allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old woman he had previously been in a relationship on March 6th. Police said a no-contact order against Lewis was in effect at the time of the stabbing. The victim was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

Officials are working to get Lewis extradited to Iowa in order to make his initial court appearance.