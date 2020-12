IOWA — Last week NASA announced the 18 astronauts who will make up the Artemis program, a mission to return man to the Moon. Among those chosen was an Iowa native, Raja Chari.

The Waterloo native’s journey to the moon included graduating from the Air Force Academy, but it started with a dream as a child. Chari spoke with WHO 13’s Dan Winters this week about how he turned dreams into reality and what his role will be in taking mankind back to the moon.