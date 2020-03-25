Iowa Army National Guard delivers medical supplies to five counties

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers delivered four semitrailers full of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to five counties across the state Tuesday.

The soldiers were from the 1133rd Transportation Company, of Mason City and its detachment in Iowa City.

Courtesy, Iowa Army National Guard

They delivered the PPE to distribution sites in Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie, and Tama counties and working in support of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

PPE is defined as specialized clothing and equipment worn by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of disease. It’s a vital commodity in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa and across the United States.

On Monday, eight soldiers from the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, out of Knoxville with a detachment in Oskaloosa, delivered and assembled two large tents for the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital’s COVID-19 response plan.

The Iowa Army National Guard said soldiers and airmen will continue to support the state’s emergency response efforts. Currently, there are 42 service members in a State Active Duty status.

Officials said the missions will continue for the foreseeable future as additional requests for PPE are processed by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and given to them for distribution.

Courtesy, Iowa Army National Guard

They also mentioned that they will continue to work closely with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Iowa Department of Public Health and other state agencies to monitor the situation and is prepared to support future missions in the ongoing effort to lower the spread of COVID-19.

