AMES, Iowa (WHO) — The Ames Fire Department said construction workers caused carbon monoxide to fill an apartment building yesterday, but thankfully no one suffered any serious injury.

It happened at the Union apartment building in the 2700 block of Lincoln Way, according to a press release from the city.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after a carbon monoxide alarm was tripped. When they arrived they found construction workers were using gasoline-powered equipment inside on the first floor of the building. Firefighters evacuated 75 residents from the building while they used large fans to ventilate the building. Three people were checked out at the scene for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Residents were allowed back inside after 90 minutes.

Firefighters say they discovered carbon monoxide levels higher than 230 parts-per-million in the building. Carbon monoxide concentrations can be deadly to humans if they are exposed to any level about 150 parts-per-million for an extended time, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Ames Fire Department hoped this scare encouraged homeowners to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes near sleeping areas. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include chest pain, headache, vomiting, upset stomach, dizziness, weakness and confusion.

If you feel you are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning you should call 911 and get out of the building you are in immediately.