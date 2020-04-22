Iowa announces 107 additional cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 107 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 3,748.

Dickinson County is reporting two new cases of the virus, brings their total to three.

Health officials are also reporting seven new deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 90.

The state’s health department mentions that 1,428 have recovered from COVID-19, which means that 2,320 cases are active as of Wednesday morning.

Governor Reynolds said in Wednesday’s news conference that 84 counties have at least one positive cases of the virus.

Health officials mention that there were 522 negative tests on Wednesday.

IDPH said that 28,244 people have been tested for the virus and 24,496 came back negative.

Gov. Reynolds also said that there are 6,248 test available at the State Hygienic Lab.

She mentioned in the news conference that the recovery rate is 38% and 51% of the deaths are from long-term care facilities.

Health officials also mention that there are outbreaks of COVID-19 in 11 long-term care facilities in Iowa, with one new facility announced on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.