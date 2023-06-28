AMES, IOWA — For the last 100 years, they’ve been the gas stations in the sky – the US Air Force’s aerial refueling units. On Tuesday a century of refueling while in midair was celebrated across Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota by the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

The unit held coordinated flyovers of landmarks in each of the three states near the Sioux City-based unit. It is part of a larger Air Force celebration of the history of aerial refueling taking part in all 50 states. On Tuesday, a KC-135 Stratotanker was accompanied by three F-16s in flyovers in Sioux City, West Lake Okoboji and finally Jack Trice Stadium.

The F-16s were part of the 114th Fighter Wing based in South Dakota.