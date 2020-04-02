Iowa agrees to allow some abortions despite virus order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds say her order halting elective medical procedures as part of the state’s coronavirus response does not halt all abortions in Iowa.

The state and abortion providers have reached an agreement that some abortions may go forward in cases where women may have been forced by the delay to carry the pregnancy to term.

The agreement prompted abortion providers including Planned Parenthood to drop the request for a court injunction halting enforcement of Reynolds’ order last week.

Reynolds said the order was part of her coronavirus response aimed at preserving medical equipment and supplies.