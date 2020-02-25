Iowa agency director resigns after less than year in job

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services announced he would resign after less than a year in the position.

Jim Kurtenbach said Monday his resignation would be effective March 6. Gov. Kim Reynolds named him to head the agency in June 2019.

In a written statement, Kurtenback said that during his tenure the department’s culture had improved and is now “customer-focused and outcome driven.”

The Department of Administrative Services handles human resources, maintains the Capitol grounds and buildings, buys state vehicles and manages state payroll.

