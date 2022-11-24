DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached a final agreement with two opioid makers that would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments.

In total, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan settlements would provide up to $6.6 billion nationally and include critical business practice changes and transparency requirements.

Nationally, Teva will pay a maximum of $4.25 billion in cash over 13 years. In the agreement, the company must stop promoting opioids and not make oxycodone tablets over 40 milligrams.

Allergan will pay up to $2.37 billion over seven years. In their agreement, Allergan must stop selling opioids and not lobby on activities related to opioids.